11 personnel of Gurugram police force test Covid positive

At least 11 personnel of the Gurugram police have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past five days, according to data shared by the police commissioner’s office.

Of the 11 patients, two are inspectors, one is sub-inspector, three are head constables and four are constables. The first case was reported on January 6, the data shows.

The two inspectors are posted in the crime investigation agency, while the others are posted at various police stations, including Palam Vihar, Sector 37, Cybercrime and Sector 9A, senior police officials said.

The officials said that the condition of all the 11 personnel is stable and they are in home isolation.

When asked, a police officer privy to the development said that only the health department would be able to tell if the infected police personnel’s samples have been sent for genome sequencing or not.

The officer said all the police stations and posts whose personnel were found infected have been sanitised.

“Masks, sanitisers and other necessary items have been supplied to all the police stations. The police personnel have been advised to follow social distancing norms,” the officer said.

He said that a 30-bed isolation centre at Naurangpur police lines has been reactivated with basic facilities like medicines and oximeters.