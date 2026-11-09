Seoni/Katni , Twelve persons were killed and four others were injured in two fire incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni and Katni districts during the Diwali festival, officials said on Monday.

12 killed in two fire incidents in MP on Diwali; infant dies in mother's lap in Katni

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Among the deceased in Katni was a two-month-old infant, who died in his mother's lap, a sight that moved onlookers to tears, eyewitnesses said.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

A fire broke out at the three-storey house of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni in Mahavir Ward of Chhapara town in Seoni district between 4 and 4.30 am on Monday.

Ten family members were present in the house. Six of them died, while four were injured and rescued, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Apoorva Bhalavi told PTI over the phone from the scene.

Firefighters and rescue teams later brought the blaze under control.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Lal Soni , his wife Rajkumari Soni , Ritu Soni , Smriti Soni , Surya Soni , and Aditya Soni .

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{{^usCountry}} The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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In another incident in Katni district, six members of a family died in a fire that broke out in a crockery shop located in a three-storey building on Diwali night.

The incident occurred around midnight on Monday in Barhi town. The fire quickly engulfed the entire building, District Magistrate Ashish Tiwari told PTI Videos.

Fire engines arrived at the scene as soon as information was received, but unfortunately, six people died, he said.

According to police, shop owner Puran Agarwal , his wife Chandrakala , daughter-in-law Poonam, granddaughters Arya and Anvi , and a two-month-old infant died in the accident.

The infant died in his mother Poonam's lap, as per eyewitnesses. The sight brought tears to the eyes of those present and spread a wave of grief across the town.

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CM Yadav, in a post on X, said the news of the fires in Katni and Seoni districts on the occasion of Diwali was extremely heartbreaking.

"Humble tributes to the deceased. The state government has directed that assistance of ₹4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased," he said.

The chief minister also spoke to the families of the victims over the phone and consoled them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.