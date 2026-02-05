12 Maoist cadres with ₹46L bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Raipur: Twelve Maoist cadres carrying a collective bounty of ₹46 lakh surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, officers said. The police said the cadres were influenced by the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. (Representative photo)

The cadres, including eight women, belonged to the Maoists’ South Sub-Zonal Bureau and laid down arms under the Bastar police’s ‘Poona Margem’ initiative, which focuses on rehabilitation and social reintegration. They surrendered before senior police officials, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Among those who surrendered were Somadu Madkam (42), a divisional committee member in charge of the Katekalyan area committee, along with Hungi Kunjam (19) and Payaki Kunjam (22), both party members. Each carried a reward of ₹8 lakh. Three other cadres had a bounty of ₹5 lakh each, one carried ₹2 lakh, and five carried rewards of ₹1 lakh each.

The surrendered Maoists also handed over weapons and explosives, including an AK-47 rifle, two self-loading rifles (SLRs), 250 gelatin sticks, 400 detonators, a plastic drum filled with gunpowder, and a bundle of cordex wire.

Each surrendered cadre will be provided immediate financial assistance of ₹50,000 and further rehabilitated in accordance with government policy, the SP said.

Police data shows that since January 1, 2024, at least 888 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur district, while 1,163 have been arrested and 231 killed in separate encounters.

Inspector General (IG) of police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattlingam, said the Maoist organisation was rapidly weakening due to the establishment of security camps in remote areas, improved road connectivity, sustained anti-Maoist operations, and effective implementation of development schemes.

Appealing to remaining cadres, the IG said violence leads only to destruction, while the ‘Poona Margem’ campaign offers a path towards peace, dignity, and a secure future.

With the latest surrender, more than 220 Maoists have laid down arms in Chhattisgarh so far this year. On January 15, as many as 52 Maoists surrendered in Bijapur district alone. Over 1,500 Maoists surrendered across the state last year.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.