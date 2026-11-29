Ranchi, At least thirteen people, including five women and two children, were killed and one was injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

13 die as SUV rams into heavy vehicle in Jharkhand''s Ramgarh more less

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The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Ranchi-Patna Highway near Painki village in the Kujju area, a senior police officer said.

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Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of the 13 people, all residents of Bihar's Nalanda district.

"Altogether 13 people died as their SUV crashed into a heavy vehicle. All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar," Ramgarh Sub Divisional Police Officer Alok Ranjan told PTI.

Five women and two children, including a girl, were among the deceased, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

"We are trying to trace the heavy vehicle as it fled the spot after the accident. The SUV was mangled in the impact of the collision," the SP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victims were travelling to Rajarappa Chhinnamasta when the accident occurred, he said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims were travelling to Rajarappa Chhinnamasta when the accident occurred, he said {{/usCountry}}

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Bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations, the SDPO said, adding that the autopsy would be conducted during the day.

Details of the accident are yet to be known, and the exact reasons behind it are being investigated, the officer added.

"The accident took place around 2 am. There were 14 people in the vehicle. Around 2.30 am, all were brought to Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh, where doctors declared the 13 people dead. One, who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit ," Civil Surgeon, Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, Dr Anil Kumar told PTI.

The SP said the family members of the deceased have been contacted, and the identification process is underway.

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In a post on X, the governor said, "The news of several deaths in a horrific road accident on NH-33 in Kuju, Ramgarh district, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking."

"My deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the injured person's speedy recovery," he said.

In a condolence message on X, Soren said, "The news of 13 people losing their lives in a road accident on NH-33 near Panki village in Ramgarh is deeply saddening and heartbreaking."

"I extend my deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow. The person injured in the accident is receiving proper medical treatment," he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.