Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    16 including ten cadres of banned outfits arrested in Manipur

    They were arrested on Monday during a counter-insurgency operation carried out at the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur

    Updated on: Mar 24, 2026 8:46 AM IST
    By Thomas Ngangom
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Manipur Police and security forces arrested 16 people including ten cadres of banned outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK (RA), during search operations across several districts of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

    16 people including ten cadres of banned outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK (RA) were arrested. (HT photo)
    16 people including ten cadres of banned outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK (RA) were arrested. (HT photo)

    They were arrested on Monday during a counter-insurgency operation carried out at the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

    Out of the ten members of the banned outfit, five were minors.

    The five minors are being treated according to the procedure laid under the Juvenile Justice Act, officials stated in a statement.

    Also Read: Six cadres of banned outfits arrested in Manipur

    A senior police officer told HT, “With the ongoing Manipur crisis, the number of insurgencies in Manipur may be rising; however, efforts are continuing to curb insurgent activities and other criminal activities, including extortion. And it is unfortunate that due to this ongoing crisis, many minors are being recruited at several banned militant groups both in the hills and the valley.”

    A police statement stated that two cadres belonging to banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) factions Nongdrenkhomba and Apunba were arrested from Imphal East district on Monday.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Others/16 Including Ten Cadres Of Banned Outfits Arrested In Manipur
    News/Cities/Others/16 Including Ten Cadres Of Banned Outfits Arrested In Manipur
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes