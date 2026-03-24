16 including ten cadres of banned outfits arrested in Manipur

Manipur Police and security forces arrested 16 people including ten cadres of banned outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK (RA), during search operations across several districts of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday. 16 people including ten cadres of banned outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Red Army (PREPAK (RA) were arrested. (HT photo)

They were arrested on Monday during a counter-insurgency operation carried out at the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

Out of the ten members of the banned outfit, five were minors.

The five minors are being treated according to the procedure laid under the Juvenile Justice Act, officials stated in a statement.

Also Read: Six cadres of banned outfits arrested in Manipur

A senior police officer told HT, “With the ongoing Manipur crisis, the number of insurgencies in Manipur may be rising; however, efforts are continuing to curb insurgent activities and other criminal activities, including extortion. And it is unfortunate that due to this ongoing crisis, many minors are being recruited at several banned militant groups both in the hills and the valley.”

A police statement stated that two cadres belonging to banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) factions Nongdrenkhomba and Apunba were arrested from Imphal East district on Monday.