Bhubaneswar, Two tribal rights activists, Dr Randall Sequeira and Laxman Naik, were arrested in connection with a clash in Odisha's Rayagada district six months ago, prompting a civil society organisation to condemn the police action and allege that it was aimed at foiling protests against injustice.

2 tribal rights activists held for 'involvement' in clash in Odisha, civil society group condemns

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The police on Tuesday rejected the allegation, claiming that the two had instigated tribals to attack security personnel in Kantamal village during a protest against mining activities in the area in April.

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On the night of October 16, the police arrested Sequeira and Naik from their residences in Kalahandi district, a senior officer said.

Both have been charged with serious criminal offences, including attempt to murder and rioting, and were also booked under the Arms Act, he said.

The civil society group - Concerned Citizens Committee, Odisha - condemned the arrests and alleged that the two were taken to custody with "sole intention to foil the tribals' fight against injustice and for their rights over natural resources like 'Jal, Jangal & Jameen' .

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{{^usCountry}} "The arrested persons were not innocent. Dr Randall Sequeira was not providing medical services to the people but was engaged in instigating tribals against the state government. Naik was also misleading people. Why do police arrest any innocent person, especially a doctor?" South Western Range DIG Akhileshvar Singh told PTI over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The arrested persons were not innocent. Dr Randall Sequeira was not providing medical services to the people but was engaged in instigating tribals against the state government. Naik was also misleading people. Why do police arrest any innocent person, especially a doctor?" South Western Range DIG Akhileshvar Singh told PTI over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

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There are many doctors working in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, but no one has been arrested except Dr Sequeira, the officer said.

"The people who claim that he is innocent should see whether the doctor was providing medical services to the people or instigating them," Singh said, justifying the arrest.

Asked about the alleged torture by the police, the DIG said, "They have not made any such allegations before the magistrate in the court."

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The police said Sequeira and Naik were arrested in connection with a case linked to a clash between locals and police personnel in April in Kantamal village in Rayagada.

The police had baton-charged the locals and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Several people and police personnel were injured in the incident.

"Randall and Naik were not named in the FIR, but their involvement was found during subsequent investigation. They instigated tribal residents of Kantamal to attack the police force," another officer said.

The civil society group urged all democratic and progressive organisations to express solidarity and demand the withdrawal of all criminal cases against those who have been fighting for the people of Odisha for 'Jal, Jangal and Jameen'.

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It alleged that the state-run "repression" has been going on against tribals and Dalit communities fighting to protect their land, forest and water resources.

Anti-mining activists supporting the people's movements are being arrested, the civil society organisation claimed.

Naik is a leading Dalit activist of the 'Ma Mati Mali Surakhya Manch' and 'Samajwadi Jan Parishad', while Dr Sequeira has been working with Adivasi communities in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, it said.

Both are dedicated to supporting people's movement against distress caused by mining activities and industrialisation and to protecting human habitats, the organisation claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.