21 held in Odisha over assault on NGO workers over child-lifting rumours: Police

Twenty-one people were arrested on Saturday over the alleged assault of two NGO workers amid suspicions that they were kidnappers in Odisha’s Rayagada district, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that 40 to 50 people were involved in the attack, said police. (Representative Image/iStock)

The assault took place on the night of June 16 in Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district, where a young woman from Delhi and her male colleague from Gujarat were allegedly attacked by villagers who mistook them for child kidnappers after rumours spread in the area, police said.

Rayagada superintendent of police (SP) Raj Prasad said the two NGO workers were travelling from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district when they stopped at Kandulguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat in Kalyansinghpur asking for directions. During their halt, they interacted with local children, joined them on swings set up for the Raja festival and distributed biscuits.

“Their actions aroused suspicion among some villagers, who began circulating rumours that they were child lifters. Soon, a mob gathered and allegedly assaulted the duo.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that 40 to 50 people were involved in the attack. Four cases have been registered in connection with the incident,” the SP said.

Condemning the incident, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik described the assault as “heinous” and “barbaric”.

“The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state,” Patnaik said, questioning why Odisha’s image was being tarnished by such recurring incidents.

He also criticised what he termed the government’s “numbness and inexplicable silence”, asking whether the administration and police had become helpless in ensuring citizens’ safety.

Referring to recent incidents of violence against women and mob vigilantism, Patnaik said Odisha was facing criticism over rising atrocities and deteriorating law and order.

He urged the state government to take the strictest possible measures to restore public confidence, ensure women’s safety and prevent the spread of misinformation that can trigger mob violence.