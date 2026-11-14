34-yr-old killed in car-truck crash on UER-2

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man died after his car crashed into a truck on UER-2 in Delhi’s Chhawla area late on Thursday.

According to police, the victim was driving Kia Seltos on the Najafgarh to Dwarka carriageway when his car hit a Rajasthan registrated truck from behind. The impact left the car badly damaged, police added. (Representative photo)

Police received a call about the accident at 9.12 pm from commuters near Goyla Dairy area.

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According to police, the victim was driving Kia Seltos on the Najafgarh to Dwarka carriageway when his car hit a Rajasthan registrated truck from behind. The impact left the car badly damaged, police added.

Police said the deceased, identified as Neeraj Gohar, 34, a resident of Shyam Vihar Phase-I in Delhi, was taken to Indira Gandhi (IG) Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

“Both the vehicles were found at the spot. The truck driver had fled the spot and abandoned the truck,” said an officer.

Police said Gohar lived with his family and worked as a travel advisor. He was returning home from work when the accident took place. The cause behind the crash is being investigated, added police.

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{{^usCountry}} “Police are tracing the truck’s owner and driver and are preparing to register an FIR based on statements from the eyewitnesses,” added the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Police are tracing the truck’s owner and driver and are preparing to register an FIR based on statements from the eyewitnesses,” added the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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