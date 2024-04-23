4 killed, 34 injured in bus-truck collision on Agra-Lko Expressway

Four passengers were killed and 34 others sustained injuries when a Delhi-bound bus collided head-on with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Thathiya in Kannauj district early on Tuesday, police said. The bus broke the divider and went to the other side of the road before colliding with the truck. (Sourced)

The bus broke the divider and went to the other side of the road before colliding with the truck. The collision was so severe that both vehicles overturned.

The mishap occurred when the bus driver lost control. The bus was on its way to Delhi from Gorakhpur, police added. Four passengers, including the bus driver, were pronounced dead at Shri Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College in Tirwa, they said.

“Two critically injured passengers have been referred to Kanpur while 32 others are undergoing treatment at the medical college,” said SP, Kannauj, Amit Kumar Anand.

“Three deceased have been identified as Aditi Srivastava, a resident of Marigold lawns Hanumant Nagar Gorakhpur, Neelkanth and his son Manish of Hussainabad-Sharifabad of Barabanki, while the fourth remains unidentified,” said Anand. As per the SP, most of the injured are from Sant Kabir Nagar and Deoria districts.

Following the accident, traffic on the expressway was disrupted with a 2-km long jam. Senior police officials, including ASP Sansar Singh and circle officer, Tirwa, Dr Priyanka Vajpayee, rushed to the scene to oversee rescue and relief operations. Police promptly cleared the accident site to restore traffic flow.

One of the injured Shankar Deen Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at Tirwa medical college, said, “I was on the seat number 6 and sleeping. There was suddenly a loud explosion and people fell on me and my seat was propelled towards the driver’s seat due to the impact,” he said.

Pawan Saini, a passenger from Sant Kabir Nagar and injured in the accident, said the bus swayed two to three times in the night. The driver, it seems, was intoxicated and drove recklessly. “Since I made the booking online, I could not change the bus,” he said.