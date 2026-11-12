48 schools dropped from UP Board’s proposed exam centre list in Prayagraj

The online process of allotting examination centres for the 2027 UP Board high school and intermediate examinations has come under scrutiny after 48 schools that figured in last year’s list were dropped from the proposed centres this time.

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The list released by the UP Board on October 26 proposes 269 examination centres in Prayagraj district, compared to 258 in 2026. While 210 of last year’s centres have been retained, 59 new schools have been included.

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Despite the examination centre allocation policy according priority to government and government-aided secondary schools, the number of self-financed institutions in the proposed list is higher than last year.

More than a dozen government and government-aided schools have been dropped, allegedly paving the way for the inclusion of self-financed institutions. Some of the affected schools have alleged irregularities in the first phase of physical verification and submission of online reports at the district level.

According to the allegations, infrastructure and facilities were shown as inadequate at schools proposed to be excluded, while institutions being considered for inclusion were reported to have the requisite facilities despite allegedly lacking them.

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{{^usCountry}} There have also been complaints of pressure being exerted on self-financed schools to extend undue benefits to certain quarters, even after their names were included in the UP Board’s first-phase centre allocation list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have also been complaints of pressure being exerted on self-financed schools to extend undue benefits to certain quarters, even after their names were included in the UP Board’s first-phase centre allocation list. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the government and government-aided institutions dropped this year are Majidia Islamia Inter College, Crosthwaite Girls Inter College, Radha Rama-Daraganj, Mahila Gram-Subedarganj, Lala Ram Lal Agarwal-Sirsa, Zila Panchayat Girls Inter College-Sirsa, MS Inter College-Meja, Shukulpur Inter College, Nand Kishore Inter College-Sohgaura and GGIC-Mungari in Karchhana, among others.

More than a dozen self-financed schools have also been dropped from the proposed list.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the examination centres had been finalised online on the basis of reports submitted by tehsil-level verification committees constituted by the district magistrate.

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“Objections, if any, are being addressed at the district level in the first phase itself,” he said.