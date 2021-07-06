66 dairies, six dyeing units shut down in east Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shut down 66 dairies in east Delhi and sealed six jeans dyeing units in west Delhi’s Khyala industrial area in two separate raids, for violating environmental norms and polluting water bodies, officials said on Tuesday.

DPCC officials confirmed on Tuesday that a joint team comprising members from DPCC, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) conducted inspections in Kondli and Gharoli villages, and in Gharoli dairy farms between June 4 and June 7, to find 66 dairies violating the Water Act and ignoring the “guidelines for environmental management of dairy farms and gaushalas’’ issued by the CPCB.

These dairies have also been slapped with an environment compensation fee of ₹1 lakh each for operating without consent and discharging wastewater and cow dung into drains in the area.

“The dairies have been issued closure notice and directed to deposit environmental compensation of ₹1 lakh within 15 days, failing which necessary action will be initiated against them as per law,” the DPCC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a separate raid, DPCC also sealed six jeans washing and dyeing units in Kavi Nagar, near Khyala industrial area, for allegedly releasing chemicals into the water.

Officials said that the DPCC, along with teams from the Delhi government’s revenue department and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), had conducted elaborate raids and shutdown at least 40 such units operating in the area in December last year. However, since the city reopened after the second phase of lockdown, the pollution monitoring department received a complaint that these units have restarted operations.

“The raid was conducted based on a complaint that we received. The electricity connection was disconnected and the meter was confiscated. DPCC shall also impose environmental damage compensation on these violating units. The drive will continue for the coming days to ensure that all water-polluting units are removed from this area,” DPCC said in a statement on Tuesday.