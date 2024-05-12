 AAP will be part of govt at Centre on June 4: Mann - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
AAP will be part of govt at Centre on June 4: Mann

ByPress Trust of India
May 12, 2024 08:02 AM IST

During a rally in Delhi, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Kejriwal was only retired hurt. He has come back for batting and will hit same sixes and fours.”

New Delhi

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during an election rally in New Delhi on Saturday. (AFP)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during an election rally in New Delhi on Saturday. (AFP)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be part of the government that will be formed at the Centre on June 4 and said the BJP will not cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing AAP workers a day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was released on interim bail, Mann called him “dictatorship’s nemesis”.

“I had said it everywhere, Kejriwal is not a person but a thought. You can arrest a person but not a thought. Dictatorship’s nemesis is Kejriwal,” he said.

Mann also thanked the “revolutionary people of Delhi who stood with the party in difficult times”.

“The people want to hear what Kejriwal will say about the condition and direction of the country’s politics,” he said.

Mann commended the people of Delhi for standing rock solid with his party in the time of crisis.”Your company does not let us feel tired. You people are organic,” he said.

Mann said there is a need to “work hard” since there are only 20 days left for the polls. “We have to work hard. There are only 20 days left for polls. We have work for 18 hours as against 12 hours. The first three rounds of polls have revealed 400 par is not possible for Modi ji,” said Mann.

“You cannot win the elections by arresting the opposition leaders and sending the ED, CBI after them,” he charged.

Using cricket analogy, Mann said Kejriwal was only “retired hurt” and will hit “sixes and fours with the same fervour”.

“He was only retired hurt and not out. He has come back for batting. The bat is the same, the pitch is the same. He will hit the same sixes and fours,” he added.

Exuding confidence about the results there, Mann said, “BJP and Congress will be wiped out in Punjab and all 13 seats will go to AAP.”

In Punjab, the AAP is fighting the polls solo. After Mann, Kejriwal addressed the party workers and launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Slogans in support of Kejriwal and the AAP were raised during Mann’s address.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
