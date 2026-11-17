New Delhi, Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol Devgan and Mita Vashisht, along with storytellers Baden Prince, Himanshu Bajpai and Valentina Trivedi, are among the prominent participants at the eighth edition of the "Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival", starting January 8 next year in Udaipur.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol to headline 'Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival' in January 2027

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The three-day festival will bring together national and international storytellers, actors, musicians and folk artists to celebrate oral storytelling and explore narratives spanning cultures, generations and geographies.

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The 2027 lineup will also feature Divy Nidhi Sharma, Madhur Sharma, Lt Gen A K Singh , Arthy Muthanna, Chinmayee Tripathi, Prithwiraj Chowdhury, Anisha Motwani, Akash Khurana and Simran Nagmani, among others.

The festival aims to preserve and promote the age-old tradition of oral storytelling by providing a platform for artists to share stories through the human voice and encouraging audiences to experience the intimacy of live narratives.

Speaking about the festival, actor Pankaj Tripathi said storytelling has the power to evoke emotions, encourage reflection and help people understand the world through different perspectives.

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{{^usCountry}} "There is something truly special about oral storytelling. The voice, the emotion and the connection that unfolds between the storyteller and the listener in that very moment," he said, adding that the festival celebrates a timeless tradition that continues to connect people despite changing times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is something truly special about oral storytelling. The voice, the emotion and the connection that unfolds between the storyteller and the listener in that very moment," he said, adding that the festival celebrates a timeless tradition that continues to connect people despite changing times. {{/usCountry}}

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Sushmita Singha, co-founder of Udaipur Tales, said the festival is driven by a commitment to keeping oral storytelling alive, particularly at a time when technology and artificial intelligence are transforming how stories are created and consumed.

"Oral storytelling carries the memories, wisdom, traditions, and imagination of generations; it keeps our cultural heritage alive while creating connections that transcend age and boundaries.

"With our eighth edition, we hope to create a space where these traditions are celebrated, where stories are not merely heard but felt, experienced and carried forward," she added.

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The festival will feature storytelling sessions across genres, including contemporary narratives, romance, dastangoi, history, mystery, horror, thrillers and folk traditions.

Music and folk performances by young artists, including Madhur Sharma and Chinmayee Tripathi, will add to the cultural programme.

Caribbean storyteller Baden Prince, the first storyteller from the Caribbean to perform in India, will conduct sessions for both children and adults. A special segment will honour two distinguished master storytellers for their contribution to the art.

The festival will also provide a platform for emerging performers through Jamghat, its open-mic segment, and storytelling competitions for children.

In a special initiative, inmates from Udaipur's Central Jail will participate as artists, presenting their stories and musical performances.

The festival will come to a close on January 10.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.