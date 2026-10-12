Agra police arrest man in 1.25 cr govt job fraud case

: Agra police have arrested a man accused of cheating job aspirants by promising them government jobs in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The accused, along with an accomplice who is still absconding, allegedly collected ₹1.25 crore through the fraud.

They claimed to be working in the department for which the candidates were taking the examination,” DCP Aditya said. (For representation only)

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Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) at the Agra police commissionerate, Aditya, said the case came to light after the cyber cell investigated a complaint by an unemployed youth who had been cheated on the pretext of securing a government job. The victim had transferred ₹13 lakh to the accused.

The arrested man has been identified as Veeru Sharma, 34, a resident of Agra. During questioning, the police found the name of his alleged accomplice, who is currently being traced. “The accused used to contact unemployed youths appearing for competitive examinations. They claimed to be working in the department for which the candidates were taking the examination,” DCP Aditya said.

The accused allegedly targeted aspirants seeking jobs in the police, education and health departments in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. They reportedly promised to secure government jobs for candidates in exchange for money.

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{{^usCountry}} “So far, they have collected ₹1.25 crore through the fraud. The police recovered forged appointment letters and joining letters relating to various departments in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which the accused used to extract money from job aspirants,” DCP Aditya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So far, they have collected ₹1.25 crore through the fraud. The police recovered forged appointment letters and joining letters relating to various departments in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which the accused used to extract money from job aspirants,” DCP Aditya said. {{/usCountry}}

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