All Delhi industries switch over completely to PNG
New Delhi
Delhi has managed to convert all its industries to relatively cleaner piped natural gas (PNG), according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
According to DPCC, Delhi has a total of 1,644 polluting industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi. Out of these units, 1,607 units were subsequently found convertible to PNG, and the remaining had shut their operations. Thereafter, IGL successfully connected all these units with the eco-friendly PNG fuel by January 31. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas had in a meeting on December 22 and had set a deadline of January 31 for all industries to switch to PNG.
AK Jana, managing director, IGL, said, “Our team has been able to overcome various challenges of laying gas pipelines in narrow lanes and has been successful in complying with the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management and DPCC well within the prescribed timelines.”
