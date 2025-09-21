Allahabad University forms hostel-wise anti-ragging squads for the first time

In a major step towards curbing incidents of ragging, the Allahabad University (AU) administration has, for the first time, constituted separate anti-ragging squads for each of its hostels. Allahabad University campus in Prayagraj (HT File)

Each squad will be led by a senior faculty member and will be responsible for monitoring, conducting surprise inspections, taking immediate action on complaints, and ensuring counselling support for victims, said AU proctor Prof Rakesh Singh.

A special committee has also been formed for all girls’ hostels located on the university’s Women’s College campus, he added.

The move follows four complaints of ragging lodged from the PCB Hostel on the official government anti-ragging portal. In response, the university’s proctorial board, along with security personnel and Colonelganj police, conducted a surprise raid at the hostel late at night on September 19. During the raid, statements were recorded from several freshers. Fifteen students were identified during the investigation, out of whom seven were served notices and asked to vacate the hostel premises.

On Saturday morning, four of those students were expelled from the hostel and made to vacate their rooms immediately.

Surprise inspection at Hindu hostel

On Sunday, the proctorial board also carried out a surprise inspection at the Hindu Hostel of AU following complaints of unusually high electricity consumption. During the inspection, authorities seized five heaters, three induction cooktops, and a roti maker—all of which are banned items in the hostel premises.