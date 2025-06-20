Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Allahabad University scholar Neha Rubab wins Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Urdu novel

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 20, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Neha received the honour for her Urdu-language novel Mazharul Haq: Tareeq-e-Azadi-e-Hind Ka Faramosh Karda Qaid.

Neha Rubab, a research scholar in the Urdu department at Allahabad University (AU) and a resident of the Kareli locality, has been selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2025, announced on Wednesday. This year, 23 young writers from across the country have been chosen for their outstanding contributions in various languages.

Neha Rubab
Neha Rubab

Neha received the honour for her Urdu-language novel Mazharul Haq: Tareeq-e-Azadi-e-Hind Ka Faramosh Karda Qaid. The award includes a cash prize of 50,000, according to AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

Neha had completed her doctoral research under the guidance of former head of Urdu department of AU Prof Shabnam Hamid and submitted her thesis a month ago. On January 26, she was honoured with the Best Research Scholar Award started this year at AU by vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava.

In 2022, Neha had also received the PM Yuva Lekhak Samman—an honour for which just 75 youths were selected from all over the country. This honour was given to Neha Rubab by President Draupadi Murmu during a programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She is currently working as a research assistant at the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, New Delhi.

Expressing happiness on being selected for the Yuva Puraskar, Neha said, “This is a great honour for me. I worked hard continuously and this award will inspire me to move further in life and do better work.”

The Urdu novel that has earned Neha Rubab her latest award focuses on the untouched aspects of the life of Maulana Mazharul Haq, who was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Allahabad University scholar Neha Rubab wins Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Urdu novel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On