Allahabad University scholar Neha Rubab wins Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Urdu novel

Neha Rubab, a research scholar in the Urdu department at Allahabad University (AU) and a resident of the Kareli locality, has been selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2025, announced on Wednesday. This year, 23 young writers from across the country have been chosen for their outstanding contributions in various languages. Neha Rubab

Neha received the honour for her Urdu-language novel Mazharul Haq: Tareeq-e-Azadi-e-Hind Ka Faramosh Karda Qaid. The award includes a cash prize of ₹50,000, according to AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

Neha had completed her doctoral research under the guidance of former head of Urdu department of AU Prof Shabnam Hamid and submitted her thesis a month ago. On January 26, she was honoured with the Best Research Scholar Award started this year at AU by vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava.

In 2022, Neha had also received the PM Yuva Lekhak Samman—an honour for which just 75 youths were selected from all over the country. This honour was given to Neha Rubab by President Draupadi Murmu during a programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She is currently working as a research assistant at the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, New Delhi.

Expressing happiness on being selected for the Yuva Puraskar, Neha said, “This is a great honour for me. I worked hard continuously and this award will inspire me to move further in life and do better work.”

The Urdu novel that has earned Neha Rubab her latest award focuses on the untouched aspects of the life of Maulana Mazharul Haq, who was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi.