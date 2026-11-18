The Agra Nagar Nigam has come up with a plan to develop a ‘Modern Dhobhi Ghat’ near Jharna Nullah on the outskirts of the Agra city. The aim is to reduce pollution in the Yamuna due to the clothes washed on its banks. Being developed at a cost of ₹2 crore, 200 kg of clothes can be washed at a time at this site.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

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Agra Nagar Nigam municipal commissioner Santosh Kumar Vaishya said that the upcoming ‘Modern Dhobhi Ghat’ will assist in reducing the pollution caused by clothes’ washing at the Yamuna’s ghats.

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“Efforts are on to keep the alternative site free of encroachments and a campaign is to be launched to make the alternate site free of encroachment,” he said.

The Jharna Nullah site is on the outskirts of the city near the road connecting Agra and Firozabad.

Nagar Nigam officials claimed that the tender process has been completed in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

“The need was felt to provide an alternate site to those prohibited from washing clothes on the banks of the Yamuna. A list of washermen using the banks of the Yamuna is being prepared and they will be provided space at the upcoming Modern Dhobi Ghat at reduced rates,” said the officials.

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