Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Amroha highway tragedy: Four MBBS grads killed as speeding car rams into parked truck

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 06:04 pm IST

The impact was devastating—so severe that the car was completely crushed, scattering debris across the road.

Four recent MBBS graduates of the Shri Venkateshwara University died in an accident on the National Highway in Amroha district, late on Wednesday night. The crash occurred near the service road leading to Atrasi in the Rajabpur police station area.

According to officials, a DCM truck loaded with foam mattresses had been parked along the side of the highway. Around 10 pm, a Delhi-registered Swift Dzire coming from the Gajraula side crashed at high speed into the stationary vehicle. The impact was devastating—so severe that the car was completely crushed, scattering debris across the road.

The loud crash drew locals to the scene, and traffic on the highway quickly came to a standstill. Police arrived shortly and used a tractor to pull the mangled car out from underneath the DCM. All four occupants were found trapped inside.

Police had to cut open the wreckage to remove the bodies, which were then transported to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, the DCM driver fled the spot. City CO Abhishek Yadav inspected the accident site, while pro-chancellor of Shri Venkateshwara University, Rajeev Tyagi, also reached the scene upon learning that the victims were university students.

Police identified the deceased as Ayush Sharma (23) from Delhi, Arnav Chakraborty (25) from West Bengal, Shreyas Panchol (24) from Rajasthan and Saptarishi Das (24) from Tripura.

All four were undergoing internships as part of the 2020 batch. Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand stated that an FIR will be registered as part of the ongoing investigation.

AI Summary AI Summary

