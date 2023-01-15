AMU centre holds meet on higher education abroad

The Aligarh Muslim University Centre, Murshidabad’s training and placement office, in collaboration with Sir Syed Global Scholar Award (SSGSA), USA, organised a workshop, ‘Opportunities of Higher Education Abroad’, on Saturday.

Dr Wasikul Islam, research associate, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA, conducted the workshop as a resource person. He elaborated upon the opportunities in higher education abroad and discussed aspects related to economic growth and stability, personal development and other practical benefits of pursuing a career in the developed countries.

Islam talked about his journey throughout his career from pursuing BSc. and MSc. from Aligarh Muslim University to pursuing PhD from the Oklahoma State University, USA.

He emphasised on the role of SSGSA in shaping his career. Motivating students to apply for this award, he pointed out that the SSGSA has its scholars working in many reputed universities as well as corporate institutions in the US and in Europe. He said that SSGSA helps awardees and provides them financial support in their pursuit of higher education abroad.

In the second session of the workshop, Islam delineated the application process for foreign universities. He explained the importance of the Graduate Admission Timeline of US universities and also discussed the pattern of various examinations such as GRE/GMAT and TOEFL. He informed about the admission requirements and procedure of foreign universities and also focused on preparing an effective and appropriate CV. Dr. Islam also discussed important points on how to write a Statement of Purpose (SOP) for applying in different universities.

Earlier, Dr Nigamananda Biswas, director, Aligarh Muslim University Centre, Murshidabad, delivered the inaugural address. He highlighted the importance of developing new skills as required in current circumstances.

Dr. Biswas urged students to think out of the box and develop a holistic perspective. Emphasising on the growing competition in the market, he asked students to be prepared for a very competitive market where they would be competing with candidates from across the world. He urged students to have their own Unique Selling Propositions (USPs).

Syed Ali Rizvi, member, executive committee, SSGSA and imminent US-based AMU alumnus, in his online message, congratulated the AMU Centre Murshidabad for organising the event.

The welcome address was delivered by Mofikul Islam, Course Coordinator, MBA (Unit), while Dr. Syed Atif Jilani, assistant professor, department of business administration proposed the vote of thanks.