Andhra BJP president hints at ‘tremors’, says CM Jagan will tremble
“There will be some astonishing developments in AP in the coming days. Nobody can comprehend them. They will cause tremors and leave Jagan Mohan Reddy trembling,” the state BJP chief said.
Amaravati: A day ahead of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Sunday said that their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state.
Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.
“It is not a cinema scene. It’s a scene where Narendra Modi left China shaken. A similar scene will happen in AP as well,” Veerraju warned.
The state BJP president dubbed the ruling YSR Congress a “communal” party, referring to the attacks on Hindu temples.
Veerraju’s comments assumed significance as Jagan is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday at 10.15 am.
-
Drugs worth ₹60 cr seized from Cochin international airport
Kochi Drugs worth around ₹60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday from a Delhi-bound Kerala man who had arrived in the port city from Zimbabwe via Doha. The seizure of nearly 30 kg of metha quinol drug worth about ₹60 crore allegedly from Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair's baggage was announced by the Cochin International Airport Ltd in a statement.
-
Rly Board introduces annual feedback, grading of officials by juniors
In a new move, the junior officers working in different departments of the Indian Railways would get an opportunity to formally give feedback of their senior officials and also award a grade to them with its direct bearing on the senior official's annual performance assessment report. The step is in line with the decision of the Railway Board to create a database for a 'multisource feedback of officers' while generating the APAR.
-
Sports associations see red over ‘sport’ tag for dahi handi
MumbaiThe Maharashtra government's decision to allow those participating in dahi handi to be eligible for government jobs under the 5 per cent sports quota has riled sports associations and administrators. This will also enable the 'govindas' to avail of the 5 per cent quotas as sportsmen in government jobs. The Maharashtra government has a five per cent quota in recruitments to all departments for sportsmen who have made a mark in at least state-level tournaments.
-
B warrant issued against ex-MP Atiq in assault case
PRAYAGRAJ: After arrest of former MP and Mafioso-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Ali Ahmad and attachment of his property worth Rs 24 crore in Kaushambi, police have issued B warrant against Atiq in a case related to extortion registered at Puramufti police station. Atiq and his son Ali were accused of conspiracy. The accused fired shots to create terror and assaulted Atiq's relative and property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu of Chakia. Ali is now lodged at Naini Central Jail.
-
3 held with 1 lakh intoxicant pills in Ludhiana
Sahnewal police on Sunday arrested three men with one lakh intoxicant pills. The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal. Assistant sub-inspector Joginderpal, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested the trio from Delhi Road near Sahnewal Road on the basis of a tip-off.
