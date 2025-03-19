AP govt signs MoU with Gates Foundation for tech support in state programmes

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation to leverage technology for public welfare by integrating cost-effective and scalable solutions across key sectors of healthcare, medical technology, education and agriculture. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Bill Gates.

The MoU was signed during a meeting between chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates, chairman of the Gates Foundation, in New Delhi, an official statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The move formalises a strategic collaboration in which the Gates Foundation will provide support to implementation partners, co-identified with the state government, for targeted interventions within state-driven programmes.

“The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive health analytics and automated diagnostics, while in agriculture, it introduces AI-driven advisory platforms and satellite-based systems for precision farming and resource management,” the statement said.

Naidu thanked the Gates Foundation for its support and reaffirmed his commitment to harness technology for the state’s progress. “Our partnership with the Gates Foundation can be instrumental in advancing Andhra Pradesh’s development goals,” he said.

The chief minister added that by leveraging AI-driven governance, human capital development, and technological innovations in health, agriculture, and education, there will be transformative outcomes that will benefit not only the state but also create scalable models for a broader impact.

Commenting on the chief minister’s vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in development through data-driven innovation, Bill Gates said he was encouraged by the potential of the partnership, especially in providing cost-effective, locally produced diagnostics and medical devices to improve the lives of vulnerable populations.

“By using AI and technology solutions to address key areas such as health, agriculture, and foundational learning, we can also provide examples for other regions in India and beyond to replicate,” Gates said.

Senior functionaries from the Andhra government and representatives from the Gates Foundation were also present on the occasion.