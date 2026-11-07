Apna Dal (S) to flex political muscle at Nov 29 rally in Prayagraj

Apna Dal (Sonelal) will organise a rally in Prayagraj on November 29, with party president and Union minister Anupriya Patel attending as the chief guest. The rally is being planned as a show of organisational strength ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Apna Dal (S) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel will attend the rally as chief guest (HT File Photo)

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As part of the preparations, the party’s trans-Ganga district unit held its monthly review meeting in the Phulpur assembly constituency on Saturday and chalked out a strategy to ensure maximum participation.

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Presiding over the meeting, trans-Ganga district president Bhanu Pratap Patel said the rally was aimed at conveying a message of the party’s organisational strength across the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Responsibilities were reviewed and assigned to office-bearers from the national to booth levels, including all assembly constituency presidents. They were asked to ensure maximum participation from their respective areas.

Party leaders expressed confidence that the Prayagraj rally would be the biggest and most successful in the organisation’s history.

The meeting was conducted by district general secretary Birendra Patel. Among those present were national advisory committee member Jawaharlal Patel, former minister of state Ram Lakhan Patel, national general secretary Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, national president of the medical forum Dr KK Singh and Saidabad block pramukh Rajendra Singh Patel, besides other office-bearers and party workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The rally comes after Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), led by president Krishna Patel, organised a convention in Prayagraj recently. Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu, Pallavi Patel, had also attended the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rally comes after Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), led by president Krishna Patel, organised a convention in Prayagraj recently. Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu, Pallavi Patel, had also attended the event. {{/usCountry}}

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