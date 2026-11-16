Itanagar, Several organisations in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district lodged a police complaint against a construction company, alleging negligence in blasting for road construction that left a man seriously injured.

Arunachal: Police probe sought after man injured in blasting during road construction work

In a complaint submitted to the Tato police station on Sunday, the organisations alleged that a rock fragment propelled by the explosion struck Taya Yabu, causing serious injuries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Yabu was working in his farmland in Yapik village around 1 pm on November 13 when the incident occurred, according to the complaint.

The blast was allegedly carried out by Puna Hinda Construction Company, which is constructing the Pene-Tato National Highway project.

The complainants alleged that the blasting was conducted without adequate prior warning, sirens, public announcements or other safety measures to alert nearby residents and agricultural workers.

Yabu was initially taken to Aalo General Hospital in neighbouring West Siang district and later referred to Dibrugarh in Assam, the complaint said.

The organisations have sought an investigation into the alleged negligence of a junior engineer associated with the construction company, as well as the roles of the site in-charge, blasting supervisor, personnel involved in the operation and other officials responsible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The complaint was jointly signed by executive members of the All Boh Ramo Bokar Students' Union, the Ramo Area Youth Association, the Shi-Yomi district unit of the Adi Students Union and the Boh Ramo Bokar Youth Association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint was jointly signed by executive members of the All Boh Ramo Bokar Students' Union, the Ramo Area Youth Association, the Shi-Yomi district unit of the Adi Students Union and the Boh Ramo Bokar Youth Association. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tato police station officer-in-charge Sunny Wangsu told PTI that an FIR was registered on November 13, the day of the incident, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

He said the organisations subsequently filed a separate complaint on November 15.

Police would incorporate the subsequent complaints into the existing FIR, he added.

Repeated attempts to contact K Padu, deputy project manager of Puna Hinda Construction Company, for his comments went unanswered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}