Itanagar, : Tawang Police in Arunachal Pradesh have warned tourists and locals against bathing, swimming or dumping waste in the sacred Gonkhar La Lake, saying violations will attract immediate fines and legal action.

Arunachal: Tawang Police warns tourists against bathing, polluting sacred Gonkhar La Lake

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The warning follows an incident on November 7, when a tourist allegedly entered the lake for bathing despite being aware of the restrictions, hurting the religious sentiments of the local community.

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In an advisory, police said the high-altitude lake holds immense religious and ecological significance and should not be treated merely as a tourist destination.

Visitors have been asked to respect local beliefs and ensure that their activities do not affect the lake's sanctity or environment.

Police have strictly prohibited swimming, bathing and washing in the lake.

Dumping garbage, plastic, religious offerings, soap and chemicals in or around the waterbody has also been banned.

The incident came to light after the tourist, identified as Shihbul Hasan, submitted a handwritten apology to the officer-in-charge of Jang police station on November 7, admitting that he had bathed in the lake despite knowing that it was prohibited.

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{{^usCountry}} In his letter, Hasan expressed regret over his action and acknowledged that it had hurt the religious sentiments of locals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his letter, Hasan expressed regret over his action and acknowledged that it had hurt the religious sentiments of locals. {{/usCountry}}

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He said he had no intention of disrespecting their faith, traditions or culture and assured that he would not repeat such an act.

In August, the district tourism department issued a separate advisory covering several tourist spots, including Gonkhar La Lake, asking visitors not to litter, follow local instructions and take necessary precautions while travelling to high-altitude areas.

Concerns over tourist safety and disregard for local customs have also emerged at other lakes in the district.

In January, two tourists drowned after entering the frozen Sela Lake, following which authorities stepped up safety measures and restricted access to vulnerable areas.

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Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo had earlier stressed that the district's lakes hold deep cultural and religious significance and warned against activities that could undermine their sanctity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.