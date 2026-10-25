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Ashish Sood PC on textbook quality allegations by AAP

New DelhiThe government has launched a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of poor-quality textbooks supplied by the Directorate of Education, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Saturday said

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 07:41:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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New DelhiThe government has launched a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of poor-quality textbooks supplied by the Directorate of Education, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Saturday said.

Following the review, strict action will be initiated against those involved, Ashish Sood said. (HT Archive)
Following the review, strict action will be initiated against those involved, Ashish Sood said. (HT Archive)

During a press conference, Sood further dismissed the allegations, claiming it was an attempt by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to defame the education department and undermine its progress.

“Though AAP alleged that NCERT books are being sold at 65, Delhi government purchased the Malhar textbook for 28.61. Under the previous AAP government in 2022, Griha Vigyan -- a textbook of the exact same size -- was printed at 55, nearly double the current price,” Sood said.

He said the government has initiated probe of the issue. Following the review, strict action will be initiated against those involved, he added.

Citing a letter written by the then Education Secretary during the AAP government’s tenure, Sood said official correspondence had flagged the poor quality and substandard printing of textbooks supplied under the previous administration.

“Their own education secretary was writing letters in 2023 criticising the poor printing quality of books under AAP’s government,” he added.

“Minister Ashish Sood has finally accepted that the books distributed by the Delhi government are smaller in size than the original books published by NCERT,” said the AAP Delhi president on X. “He hasn’t answered why these books have very poor printing quality or why books distribution was delayed by many months,” he added.

The development comes a day after the AAP alleged that a 40% commission was being charged in printing of free textbooks for Delhi government school students, claiming that the books were printed on substandard paper.

AAP Delhi president had alleged the textbook tender specified A4-size paper with a weight of 80 GSM, but the books supplied by the government were printed on 60 GSM paper.

 
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