Assam forest dept launches eviction drive in Nagaon’s Lutamaari Reserve Forest

Silchar: The Assam forest department on Saturday launched a fresh eviction drive in Nagaon district to clear nearly 1,700 families from Lutamaari Reserve Forest, a protected area that officials say has faced extensive encroachment over the past decade. A large number of excavators and other machines are being used to pull down temporary sheds, bamboo huts and semi-permanent houses spread across the encroached area.

The eviction, carried out in coordination with the police and district administration, began early on Saturday morning with heavy deployment of security forces in the Lutamaari Reserve Forest, which has seen extensive encroachment over the past decade, according to officials.

Special chief secretary (forest) M.K. Yadava said the eviction was essential to restore forest cover and reduce conflict between humans and elephants in central Assam.

“Notices were served as per the court’s directions, and many families left on their own. Once the eviction of 6,000 bighas in Lutamaari and 1,600 bighas in Borpani is completed, we expect a considerable reduction in human–elephant conflict,” Yadava said.

More than 1,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including several companies of the Assam Police Battalion, were stationed along the forest boundary as excavators moved in to clear structures.

“This is one of the largest eviction operations in the district in recent years, targeting the clearance of nearly 5,962 bighas of forest land,” Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devashish Sharma said.

A large number of excavators and other machines are being used to pull down temporary sheds, bamboo huts and semi-permanent houses spread across the encroached area.

Sharma said the administration had “no option” but to go ahead with the drive following directives from both the Supreme Court (SC) and the Gauhati High Court (HC).

“Lutamaari was declared a Reserve Forest in 1919. Under the law, human settlement is strictly prohibited. Notices were issued three months ago, and we gave sufficient time for residents to leave voluntarily,” he said.

Forest department officials said a large portion of the traditional elephant corridor passes through the Lutamaari Reserve Forest. Human settlements, they added, have blocked the corridor, contributing to a rise in human–elephant conflict in the region.

Several families had already vacated their homes by Friday night, while others began leaving early Saturday as police teams reached the area. Many were seen carrying household belongings, livestock and other items on tractors, pushcarts and motorcycles.

However, some residents appealed to the state government to arrange rehabilitation for them.

“We are victims of river erosion and had no option but to settle here. We are not against the government’s decision but appeal to the chief minister to provide adequate rehabilitation,” a local resident said.

Some also alleged that they were unaware the land fell under a Reserve Forest and said they had settled there due to lack of land and livelihood opportunities. Residents requested the administration not to demolish mosques and schools in the area.

The eviction in Lutamaari is part of Assam’s ongoing campaign to clear encroachments from reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries and wetlands across the state. Similar drives have been carried out in Darrang, Sonitpur, Nagaon and parts of the Barak Valley.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated that eviction drives would continue wherever required.