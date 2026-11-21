Guwahati, Writers, filmmakers, actors, musicians and artists will come together on the same stage for the second edition of the Assam LitArt Festival to be held here on November 28-29.

Assam LitArt Fest to be held in Guwahati on November 28-29 more less

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Organised by the LitArt Foundation, the two-day extravaganza will be held at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra complex in the state capital.

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The inaugural ceremony will be graced by former DGP of Assam Police Kuladhar Saikia, who is also a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer and former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha, said Assam LitArt Festival founder director Proyashi Barua at a press conference here.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Guwahati Police Commissioner, who is also a poet and award-winning filmmaker, will attend as guest of honour, she added.

Barua said the festival wants to reiterate that a closer relationship with books, good music, cinema and various art and craft forms can go a long way in mitigating many social evils in the long run.

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{{^usCountry}} "When people start engaging in and appreciating creativity, then their perception towards life and community living invariably gets a positive flip. In short, Assam LitArt Fest is a humble initiative towards creating a more empathetic, evolved and inclusive society," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When people start engaging in and appreciating creativity, then their perception towards life and community living invariably gets a positive flip. In short, Assam LitArt Fest is a humble initiative towards creating a more empathetic, evolved and inclusive society," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Asked why a festival like this was started when Guwahati already has so many, Assam LitArt Festival co-founder and joint director Jyotsna Neog said the idea was to create a common platform for all art forms.

"Assam LitArt Festival is a humble initiative to create a platform for the creative fraternity to meet, discuss, learn, exchange ideas and collaborate with each other," she added.

"We believe filmmaking, literature, music, art and craft are interconnected, and dialogue across all sectors is extremely important to create not only a beautiful and lasting experience for readers, listeners and viewers, but also a meaningful message to be sent across to society," Neog said.

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Sharing details of the festival, she said acclaimed Indian actor and screenwriter Inaamulhaq will be a key highlight of the two-day event.

Producer of the Netflix series 'Operation Safed Sagar' and director of 'Vodka Diaries' Kushal Srivastava, Group Captain Tarun Kumar Singha, lead consultant for 'Operation Safed Sagar' and 'Bhuj', Antara Srivastava, researcher and storyteller for 'Operation Safed Sagar' and 'Last Salute', will take part in different panel discussions.

"There will also be a special session on 'mental health and creativity' by Proyashi Barua with Smita Barooah Sanyal," Neog said.

Across the two days, the festival will feature a range of panel discussions on inclusion of theatre in education, copyright, translation, screenwriting, regional literature and socio-political narratives, propaganda films, Assamese cinema, and entrepreneurship, she added.

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Other highlights include short film screenings, a Kathak recital, solo play, stand-up comedy show and live music performances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.