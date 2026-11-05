Guwahati, The lone survivor of the Guwahati hotel firing incident, which claimed five lives, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, with doctors saying he responded to the treatment well.

Assam: Lone survivor of Guwahati hotel firing released from hospital

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Five people, including four from a business family, were killed and another person was injured in the firing incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area on the arterial G S Road in Guwahati on the night of October 26 over an alleged dispute between the owners of the property and its leaseholder over the management of the hotel.

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The deceased were identified as Bhudev Bharali , his sister Helena , her son Debarshi Kashyap and daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap , and family staffer Narayan Das .

A driver of the Bharali family, Satyendra Pathak , was also injured in the shooting. He was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here.

GMCH Superintendent Devajit Choudhury told PTI that Pathak was released from the hospital and he is fully stable.

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{{^usCountry}} "Police escorted him after his release to his village in Barpeta. We got reports that he reached home safely," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Police escorted him after his release to his village in Barpeta. We got reports that he reached home safely," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Choudhury said Pathak will be able to resume normal work in about a week after his post-discharge checkup.

The superintendent had earlier said the bullet passed through Pathak's right hand without damaging any vital nerves.

The prime accused in the firing incident, Ghanakanta Gogoi , was killed in a police encounter in Sivasagar district early on Wednesday while allegedly attempting to escape from custody.

The encounter took place in Gaurisagar area around 3.10 am when the accused was being taken to Sivasagar in connection with a separate case.

Gogoi, the leaseholder of Bilas Inn, was arrested soon after the hotel firing incident with a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the crime.

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Hours after a local court sent him to jail after the completion of his seven-day police remand on Tuesday, Gogoi was arrested in connection with a 2024 bank fraud case on the same day from Guwahati Central Jail.

The Assam Police had formed a six-member special investigating team to probe the firing incident, with the bereaved family alleging that the attack was planned and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

However, three members of the SIT were transferred from Guwahati within days of the bone-chilling murder in the heart of Guwahati city.

According to a police statement, the Bharali family had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately ₹1.8 lakh.

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Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities, it added.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could commence, an argument escalated into a physical fight, following which Gogoi opened fire on six people, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.