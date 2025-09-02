Assam: Seven, including GMCH head of paediatrics, suspended over infant’s death

Seven medical staff, including senior doctors, trainee doctors, nurses and a technician, of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been suspended over negligence leading to the death of a four-day-old infant inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) last month. The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Assam.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devojit Choudhury confirmed the suspension of Dr Anupama Deka (head of paediatrics), Dr Deepankar Hazarika (associate professor), nurse-in-charge Gomati Devi, staff nurse Chandana Nath, and ICU technician Ishanjyoti Talukdar, and two other people.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Dr Choudhury said, “All seven have been suspended in line with the committee’s findings, reports by health authorities and SOPs. Negligence of duty has been identified as the primary cause of the infant’s death.”

The baby, born through C-section on August 15 to Smita Deka of Noonmati in Guwahati, was admitted to the NICU with jaundice. On August 18, the child was found hanging from the railing of a phototherapy bed and was declared dead, sparking statewide outrage.

The state government constituted a three-member probe committee, and the police arrested NICU sister-in-charge Bhanupriya Mishong on August 20. Her arrest triggered protests from nurses’ unions and healthcare organisations, who demanded the suspension and transfer of the GMCH principal.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured strict action, and on August 30 told reporters that the committee’s report highlighted both accountability and systemic lapses.

“Only action will not be enough. The report has suggested improvements — from maintaining the Special Newborn Care Unit and enhancing security to upgrading facilities for visiting and resident doctors. We will implement these reforms in phases,” Sarma said.

Multiple investigations into the incident led to the suspensions, though the duration has not yet been specified. In the same order, Dr Dulal Kalita was appointed as the new head of paediatrics.

A notification from the Medical Education & Research Department and Directorate of Health Services, Assam, confirmed the suspensions of the five staff, including Anupama Deka and Deepankar Hazarika. Departmental investigations have also been ordered.

In a parallel action, the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) rusticated two postgraduate trainee doctors — Dr. Hrishikesh Thakuria (2nd year) and Dr. Pooja Saikia (1st year) — for six months. The university cited “grave misconduct and dereliction of duty” and invoked disciplinary statutes under Section 27 (iii), Section 32 (4)(d), and Section 59 (1 & 3).

The GMCH authorities said this was the first such incident in the institute’s history since its establishment in 1960, prompting widespread demands for stronger neonatal care protocols.

However, the infant’s father, Utpal Bordoloi, said that suspension was not enough and demanded legal action.

The GMCH principal maintained that while they are taking departmental steps, police are also investigating the matter. “One person has already been arrested and the police are investigating. But we cannot share further details,” he said.