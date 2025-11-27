Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Assam: Two minor students killed in hit-and-run by speeding tanker in Cachar

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 09:20 pm IST

An oil tanker allegedly rammed into the scooter they were travelling on along the Silchar–Imphal National Highway in the Lalpani area

Silchar: Two minor students were killed in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday afternoon in Assam’s Cachar district.

The police identified the deceased as Sanatamba (4), a KG-1 student, and Abdul Samad (3), a Nursery student of Sunrise English School in Lalpani. (Representative photo)
The police identified the deceased as Sanatamba (4), a KG-1 student, and Abdul Samad (3), a Nursery student of Sunrise English School in Lalpani. (Representative photo)

An oil tanker allegedly rammed into the scooter they were travelling on along the Silchar–Imphal National Highway in the Lalpani area.

The deceased are Santamba Chaudhary (12) and Samad Uddin Choudhary (7). They were returning from school with Santamba’s mother, Sultana Begum (32). Sultana also sustained severe injuries and she is undergoing treatment at SMCH. Samad Uddin was son of Sultana’s younger sister.

Locals said that Sultana was taking the children back home from school on a scooter when she was struck from behind by a speeding tanker.

“The impact flung the children off the vehicle, leaving them fatally injured. The tanker driver fled the scene immediately,” a local resident said.

The accident triggered widespread anger. Locals blocked the national highway, demanding the immediate arrest of the driver and stricter regulation of speeding heavy vehicles on the route.

Some protesters allegedly vandalised passing vehicles in the aftermath of the incident.

A team of senior police officers and district administration officials arrived later and assured the locals that the accused would be arrested and necessary action taken.

Following the assurance, the protesters allowed the bodies to be taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). The bodies were sent for postmortem, and a case was registered, Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Partha Pratim Das said.

On November 25, five students were injured in Sribhumi’s Suprakandi area after a tipper truck hit them from behind; one later died in hospital.

Earlier, on November 13, a college student returning home on her father’s scooter was run over and killed by a tanker in Masimpur, Borkhola — an incident that had also sparked widespread outrage.

Residents said the administration has failed to implement speed restrictions or deploy adequate traffic personnel on stretches of the highway that witness heavy movement of schoolchildren during the day.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Assam: Two minor students killed in hit-and-run by speeding tanker in Cachar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two minor students, Sanatamba (4) and Abdul Samad (3), were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Assam's Cachar district when an oil tanker struck their scooter. Their mother was returning from school. Locals protested, demanding the driver's arrest and better traffic regulations. This incident follows previous accidents highlighting ongoing safety concerns on the highway.