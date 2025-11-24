Assam woman journalist found dead inside office; police suspect suicide

Silchar: A woman journalist working with a local digital news portal was found dead inside her office in Assam on Monday morning, police said. Police recovered a brief note from the spot and registered an unnatural death case. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman journalist had reported for work on Sunday but did not return home that night. Her body was discovered the next morning by colleagues, who informed authorities.

Police recovered a brief note from the spot and registered an unnatural death case. According to police officers familiar with the matter, the note also contained the contact number of her father. An inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

The owner of the portal, who is currently outside the country, said the organisation would cooperate with the investigation.

Police said statements from colleagues, family members and workplace representatives will be recorded, and CCTV footage from the premises is being examined.

“We have sent the body for postmortem at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Initial findings point to a suspected suicide, but further investigation is ongoing,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

Family members said she had previously worked with other media organisations and was scheduled to get married next month.

Her father said she had been living separately at a rented house and was in contact with the man she was supposed to marry. He said the note recovered from her office mentioned something was not right, but he could not understand what she meant. He added that the family was unaware of any distress and hoped that the investigation would clarify the circumstances.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290