At 15°C, Gurugram records first ‘cold day’ of this season

With light intermittent rain throughout the day, Gurugram on Wednesday recorded the first cold day of this season, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius (°C), which was six degrees below normal. This is the lowest maximum temperature recorded this season. Before this on December 28, Gurugram had recorded a maximum temperature of 16 °C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 11°C, which was five degrees above normal.

According to IMD, when the maximum temperature is less than or equal to 16°C in plains, it is considered a cold day.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “Wednesday was the first cold day of this year for Gurugram, as maximum temperature dropped due to light rain throughout the day. Gurugram is likely to witness more rain on January 8 as an impact of another intense western disturbance.”

The official said that the December 28 was not declared as a cold day, even though maximum temperature was 16°C, because of the difference between actual temperature recorded and departure from normal.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded 4.6mm of rainfall from 8.30am to 5.30pm, according to the weather bulletin issued by MeT Chandigarh.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, over the next four days one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely over Punjab and Haryana. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 to 12°C over the next four days and maximum temperature is likely to be around 19°C.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for January 8 predicting thunderstorms or lightning in the south Haryana region which includes Gurugram and Faridabad. The IMD also said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest India during the next four days. Hence, no cold wave conditions are likely over northwest India during the next four days, said IMD.

