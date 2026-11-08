Ayodhya , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said any attempt to tarnish Ayodhya's image or undermine its cultural and religious heritage would not be allowed to succeed.

Attempts to undermine Ayodhya's religious, cultural heritage will not be tolerated: Adityanath

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Addressing a Diwali Milan programme in the Nishad settlement near Ramghat Halt here, a day after the Deepotsav celebrations, Adityanath said no one would be allowed to open fire at devotees of Lord Ram or use force against those chanting "Jai Shri Ram" in Ayodhya, asserting that restrictions on traditional religious processions would also not be tolerated.

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"We must resolve that no 'Manthara' or 'Marich' should cast an evil eye on Ayodhya's glory. Any attempt to malign the city or loot its heritage will not be allowed to succeed. There will be no firing on Ram devotees in Ayodhya anymore. No one can use batons against people for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'," he said.

The chief minister also said there would be no restrictions on the traditional Panchkosi, 14-kosi and 84-kosi parikramas.

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{{^usCountry}} During the programme, Adityanath distributed Diwali gifts and sweets among Dalit families, sanitation workers, boatmen belonging to the Manjhi community and councillors recognised for their work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the programme, Adityanath distributed Diwali gifts and sweets among Dalit families, sanitation workers, boatmen belonging to the Manjhi community and councillors recognised for their work. {{/usCountry}}

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He praised sanitation workers for maintaining cleanliness in the city following the Deepotsav celebrations, during which more than 30 lakh earthen lamps were illuminated.

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"Millions of devotees from across the country and abroad visited Ayodhya and its ghats till late at night. However, when I came out this morning, all the ghats and roads were completely clean. There was no dirt or disorder. I wholeheartedly congratulate the sanitation workers for their dedication," he said.

Praising boatmen, members of the Nishad community and divers, Adityanath said they played an important role in ensuring the safety of devotees visiting the Saryu river, particularly during religious festivals and bathing occasions.

He said the contribution of every section of society was important in building the "new Ayodhya".

Recounting episodes from the Ramayana, Adityanath said Lord Ram had taken along Nishadraj, Mata Shabari, monkeys and bears in his fight against evil forces.

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"Similarly, every section of society is contributing to the making of the new Ayodhya. Future generations will remain grateful to you for your contribution when this new Ayodhya was being built," he said.

The chief minister felicitated several sanitation workers, councillors and divers for their contributions during the Deepotsav celebrations, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring the safety of devotees.

Among those honoured were sanitation workers Jyoti, Sunita, Sandeep and Arun, along with divers and boatmen who assist devotees at the Saryu ghats.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.