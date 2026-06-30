Auraiya man recounts abuse inside Muzaffarnagar factory

When Rajrani and Virendra Gautam finally embraced their son on Sunday night, the relief was overwhelming. For six months, they had wandered the streets of Gurugram carrying posters with his photograph and sleeping on footpaths in the hope that someone would recognise him. Shivam reunited with his parents (HT Photo)

They returned home with him on Monday night only after police in Muzaffarnagar rescued him from an alleged bonded labour racket that had kept 13 workers confined inside a dona-pattal manufacturing unit.

Back home, Shivam has recounted horrific accounts of what he endured. The 22-year-old alleged that he was forced to work almost round the clock, allowed barely an hour to an hour-and-a-half of sleep each day, beaten with machine belts, electric wires and screwdrivers, and fed only four bran rotis with salt and red chilli powder.

He further alleged that pitbull dogs were used to stop workers from escaping and claimed that two labourers who tried to flee were beaten to death. Police have not confirmed these allegations.

Shivam, a resident of Khajubaiya village in Auraiya’s Dibiyapur area, was among the 13 labourers rescued from the factory in Mandi village after another worker, Vikram, managed to escape and alert the Titavi police.

Investigators are probing allegations that workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states were lured with promises of jobs paying ₹10,000-12,000 a month before being illegally confined and forced to work.