Ayodhya , An exhibition tracing Ayodhya's thousands of years of faith, struggle and revival has been organised at Ram Katha Park on Deepotsav-2026, an official statement said on Sunday.

Ayodhya exhibition to showcase city's history, Ram Janmabhoomi movement during Deepotsav

Titled 'Ayodhya: Faith, Struggle and Revival', the exhibition showcases the city's ancient spiritual heritage and the journey leading to the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the consecration of Ram Lalla through historical documents, rare photographs, manuscripts and maps, it said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The exhibition will remain open to the general public on November 8 and 9.

It begins with Ayodhya's ancient spiritual and cultural heritage, highlighting references in Sanskrit texts and manuscripts, particularly the 'Ayodhya Mahatmya', the tradition of the Suryavansh dynasty and the spiritual significance of the Saryu river.

It also presents historical developments dating back to 1528, references to the Sikh tradition associated with Ram Janmabhoomi, and events of 1855 and 1858 through archival documents and historical accounts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 1885 legal case filed by Mahant Raghubar Das and significant developments in 1949 have also been included. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 1885 legal case filed by Mahant Raghubar Das and significant developments in 1949 have also been included. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The exhibition traces different phases of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, including the contributions of three generations of the Gorakshpeeth Mahant Digvijaynath, Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Yogi Adityanath.

It also features the Dharma Sansad, Ram-Janki Rath Yatra, Ramshila Pujan, the 1990 kar seva and the events of 1992, besides developments related to land acquisition in 1993 and archaeological surveys and excavations.

A dedicated section documents the prolonged legal battle over the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, covering the Allahabad High Court verdict of 2010 and the Supreme Court's landmark judgment delivered on November 9, 2019.

The final section showcases key milestones in the construction of the Ram temple, including the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the bhoomi pujan held on August 5, 2020, the temple's architectural and sculptural features, and the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It also features the ceremonial hoisting of the religious flag on November 25, 2025, the installation of the Shri Ram Yantra on March 19, 2026, and the history of Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebrations.

The exhibition is open to citizens, researchers, students, history and culture enthusiasts, and devotees visiting Ayodhya from India and abroad, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.