Ayodhya, An Argentine researcher studying the Ramayana and two Russians in pursuit of a spiritual experience were among the many foreigners drawn to Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebrations, as the temple town showcased its spiritual and cultural heritage through colourful fireworks and an indigenous drone show that recreated scenes from the epic on Saturday night.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav draws foreign tourists; drone show recreates Ramayana scenes

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Branco from Argentina travelled to Ayodhya as part of his research on the Ramayana and to gain a closer understanding of Indian spiritual traditions. During his visit, he also travelled to Varanasi, Mathura, Agra and Amritsar, according to a late-night statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

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For Branco, Ayodhya was not merely a tourist destination but an important stop in his academic pursuit and spiritual exploration.

He said his experience in India had been wonderful and that he felt a sense of belonging among the people. Despite travelling alone, he felt safe and comfortable, Branco said, adding that visiting Ayodhya during Diwali was a fortunate experience.

Maria and Alexandra, who travelled from St Petersburg in Russia, also visited the temple town for a spiritual experience. They were impressed by its religious traditions, cultural atmosphere and the grandeur of the celebrations, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} It noted that the visits reflected Ayodhya's growing appeal among international tourists interested in understanding Indian culture, faith and spirituality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It noted that the visits reflected Ayodhya's growing appeal among international tourists interested in understanding Indian culture, faith and spirituality. {{/usCountry}}

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The 10th edition of Deepotsav also witnessed a spectacular display of indigenous drone technology at Ram Ki Paidi, where illuminated formations depicting episodes from the Ramayana lit up the night sky.

Images of Lord Ram in a heroic posture, the killing of Ravana, the Pushpak Viman, Ram Darbar and the Ram Janmabhoomi temple were recreated through the drone show. The formations of Lakshman and Hanuman, along with those of sage Valmiki and poet Tulsidas, also captivated spectators.

A large crowd, including children, youngsters and elderly people, gathered at the venue to watch the spectacle, with many capturing the illuminated formations on their mobile phones. The presentation drew applause and "Jai Shri Ram" chants.

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Adding to the celebrations, an eco-friendly fireworks display along the banks of the Saryu River transformed the sky into a canvas of colourful lights.

As the fireworks began, spectators gathered along the ghats watched the successive formations with excitement, while devotees and tourists captured the spectacle on their cameras. The illuminated riverfront, combined with the glow of lamps and the festive atmosphere, added to the grandeur of the 10th Deepotsav.

Visitors also shared their enthusiasm over the celebrations. Yash Sonkar described the drone show as a wonderful experience, while Aman said the display was highly attractive and he recorded several moments on his mobile phone.

"Witnessing a large number of people celebrating together at Ram Ki Paidi was an experience to remember," Ayodhya resident Chhavi said.

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Shashwat Mishra, who travelled from Varanasi and visited Ayodhya for the first time during the tenth edition, said, "The entire city was immersed in festivities, with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoing at several places."

He said the city illuminated with lamps and the enthusiasm of visitors made the occasion memorable.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.