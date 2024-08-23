Backlog of planned surgeries in Gkp: Nearly 900 procedures delayed at BRD, AIIMS

Though resident doctors of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College and All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, resumed duties on Friday after 11-day-long strike, the agony of those patients is yet to get over who have to undergo surgery, as they will have to wait for days. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Officials of BRD Medical College said that daily 15 elective and 60 minor surgeries used to take place and on the first day of strike, 12 elective and 45 minor surgeries were postponed, and this trend continued for eight days, increasing the backlog of elective surgery cases.

Dr Ram Kumar, principal, BRD Medical College, said that minor surgery cases were affected, while elective surgery, intensive care unit and Emergency were operating normally. However, he admitted that a significant drop in patients at the OPD was witnessed.

Dr Aroop Kumar, media in-charge, AIIMS, Gorakhpur, said that a waiting date for surgery is routine, however, during the strike period the crisis deepened and over 400 surgery cases are in the backlog. He said that due to the uncertainty about the strike ending, many patients admitted for surgery were relieved from the hospital and from Friday they were being contacted to reach AIIMS for their surgeries.

In addition, Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College of Deoria had150 cases, and Maharishi Vashishth Narayan Medical College, Basti, had 200 surgeries postponed.

Thousands of patients, mostly from the underprivileged class, were frustrated and distressed with no response from the doctors and returned home.