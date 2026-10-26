Baghpat woman found murdered, husband arrested in dowry death case

: A 26-year-old woman who had been missing for two days was found murdered in a sugarcane field along the Bijraul-Wazidpur road in Baghpat district on Saturday. Her family alleged that she was killed over dowry demands. Police have arrested her husband, an Army soldier posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and launched a manhunt for five other accused named in the FIR.

Police are also investigating how Alisan, posted in Kashmir, came to the area around the time of the incident. (For representation only)

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The discovery of Rubina’s body triggered protests by her family, who placed it on the Bijraul road after the postmortem and blocked traffic, demanding the immediate arrest of all accused. Police officials, including Circle officer Anshu Jain, reached the spot and persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade after assuring them of prompt action.

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“We received information about a woman’s body being found in a sugarcane field. She was identified as Rubina. Her husband is an Army personnel. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further legal action will be taken in the case,” CO Anshu Jain said.

According to police, Rubina’s body was found in a field about 5 km from her home. Her body had turned blue, and injury marks were visible on her neck and other parts of the body. A panel of two doctors conducted the postmortem, which confirmed that she had been murdered by smothering or strangulation.

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{{^usCountry}} Rubina’s brother, Mohd Azad, said she had married Alisan Ali ,30, a resident of Pur Baliyan village in Muzaffarnagar district, three years ago. The couple have a son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubina’s brother, Mohd Azad, said she had married Alisan Ali ,30, a resident of Pur Baliyan village in Muzaffarnagar district, three years ago. The couple have a son. {{/usCountry}}

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Azad alleged that Rubina was harassed by her husband and in-laws over demands for ₹10 lakh and a car. Following disputes over the issue, she had been living at her parental home for the past two years. A divorce case was pending in court, he said.

According to Azad, Alisan called Rubina on October 22 and asked her to come to Baraut to discuss the ongoing court case. Rubina left for Baraut without her mobile phone, which she had left at home. However, she did not return, prompting her family to lodge a missing-person complaint at Baraut police station.

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The family learnt about the discovery of a woman’s body in the sugarcane field on Saturday.

The FIR names Alisan, his mother Balis, Suhel, Saina, Amar and Jubedin. After the postmortem on Saturday evening, the family placed Rubina’s body on Bijraul road, refusing burial until the accused were arrested. The protesters cleared the road after police assured them of prompt action. Police are also investigating how Alisan, posted in Kashmir, came to the area around the time of the incident.