Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the investment of ₹2,913 crore by US-based Ball Corporation in Meerut reflected growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh as an industrial destination, as he virtually laid the foundation stone of the company’s aluminium beverage-can manufacturing plant along the Ganga Expressway.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Describing the project as an important addition to the state’s industrial landscape, Adityanath said the factory would function as an anchor unit for Meerut and create direct and indirect employment opportunities while boosting local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), packaging suppliers, logistics, transportation and recycling-related businesses.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The proposed facility will come up at the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) along the Ganga Expressway and is expected to commence operations in 2029. It will be Ball Corporation’s third manufacturing plant in India. The company already operates facilities at Taloja in Maharashtra and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the programme, the chief minister said the investment of nearly ₹3,000 crore would add a new chapter to the journey towards a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and a developed India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said the state government was providing necessary facilities to the company under its investment promotion policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said the state government was providing necessary facilities to the company under its investment promotion policies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rising demand for beverage cans

The Ball Corporation facility will manufacture aluminium cans for soft drinks, juices, energy drinks and other packaged beverages.

According to the company, only around 3% of packaged beverages currently sold in India are packed in cans. The segment is expected to witness substantial growth, with demand for beverage cans estimated to nearly double by 2030.

The Meerut plant will help the company cater to customers across north India. Locating the manufacturing facility in Meerut is expected to reduce logistical challenges and bring production closer to its northern market.

On the occasion, the CM urged Ball Corporation, “Increase sourcing from local MSMEs, extend support for skill development of our industry-ready workforce and take sustainable manufacturing to new heights in collaboration with authorised recycling partners.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He assured the company, “The UP government will stand by you as a reliable partner throughout the entire life cycle of your project.”

Ball Corporation CFO (EMEA) Phil Hawken, director Ajit Sharma and several senior officials from the state government were present on the occasion.

Local industries to gain from investment

Apart from employment generation, the project is expected to create business opportunities for transport companies, warehousing facilities, raw material suppliers and service providers in the surrounding areas. The company also plans to involve local partners in the project.

It said global standards of safety, quality and operational efficiency would be followed during the construction and operation of the facility.

Highlighting the environmental benefits of aluminium packaging, the company said the material could be recycled repeatedly without losing its quality. Recycling aluminium can save around 95% of the energy required to produce new aluminium.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Connectivity driving industrial growth

Adityanath said Meerut’s selection by the US company was a strategic decision backed by the region’s improving infrastructure and connectivity.

The Namo Bharat rapid rail, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Ganga Expressway and other industrial corridors had strengthened the region’s connectivity. Access to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and the Dedicated Freight Corridor would further benefit industries and logistics operations, he said.

He added that Meerut was gradually emerging beyond its traditional businesses and the established sports goods industry, to become a destination for advanced global manufacturing.

Highlighting the state’s industrial growth, Adityanath said UP had more than 35,000 industrial units after the number increased over the past nine-and-a-half years. The state had received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore, of which projects involving investments exceeding ₹15 lakh crore had started production following ground-breaking ceremonies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Minister of state for industrial development Jaswant Singh Saini, minister of state for energy and additional sources of energy Somendra Tomar, Meerut MP Arun Govil, Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand, senior company officials, industry representatives and local public representatives attended the programme.