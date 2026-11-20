Belagavi , A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother after she refused to give him money she received under the Karnataka government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme, police said on Friday.

Belagavi: Youth held for killing grandmother, dumping body in dam backwaters

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The accused was identified as Bhimappa Ramappa Sanadi, a resident of Aralikatti village, they said.

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Under the scheme, women heads of households receive monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000.

Police said 78-year-old Hammavva Balappa Sanadi left home on November 10, saying she was going to the Pashchapur weekly market, but did not return.

On the evening of November 15, her body was found stuffed into two gunny bags along with stones, in the backwaters of a dam near Jinaral village.

Based on a complaint by the woman's daughter, who alleged that unidentified persons had murdered her mother and dumped the body in the water to destroy evidence, Yamakanamaradi police registered a case under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe allegedly revealed that her own grandson had killed her, and he was arrested, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe allegedly revealed that her own grandson had killed her, and he was arrested, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the accused had been demanding a share of the money for the past few years, leading to frequent disputes.

A senior police officer said that on November 10, the accused took his grandmother on his motorcycle from the outskirts of Aralikatti to Gavi Siddeshwar Hill, where he again demanded money and picked a quarrel with her.

When she refused, he allegedly pushed her to the ground by holding the back of her neck, strangled her with his hands and then tightened a rope around her neck, causing death by suffocation.

The accused then allegedly left the body on the hill, went to Pashchapur and brought two gunny bags. He took ₹2,300 in cash from the deceased and stuffed the body into the bags, the officer said.

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Later that night, he allegedly tied the bags to his motorcycle and rode to the backwaters of the Ghataprabha river dam near Jinaral village.

He removed two gold chains from the woman's neck, placed two large stones in the bags, tied them and threw them into the water to destroy evidence, police said.

The accused was produced before the jurisdictional court and remanded to judicial custody, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.