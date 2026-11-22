Nabadwip , West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday promised a major infrastructure push to develop Nabadwip, the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, as a global pilgrimage destination, announcing ₹3 crore for religious facilities and a joint Centre-state initiative to expedite construction of a proposed bridge over the river Bhagirathi.

Bengal CM promises major infrastructure push to develop Nabadwip as global pilgrimage destination more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adhikari said the state government would bear the cost of land acquisition for the bridge and asked the district administration to expedite acquisition, while the National Highways Authority would fund its construction.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Addressing a gathering from a puja platform, he said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit on November 26, and the Centre and the state government would jointly take the project forward.

The chief minister also announced ₹2 crore for completing a research centre dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and ₹1 crore for expanding a gaushala at the saint's birthplace temple and ashram in Nabadwip.

Adhikari, who was in the heritage town to inaugurate the Raas Purnima Mela celebrations, said the government would renovate the dilapidated river ghats and introduce modern ferry services to facilitate the movement of devotees until the permanent bridge is completed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I will return to Nabadwip after the Gangasagar Mela in January. By then, the ghat renovations should be complete, and we will provide modern ferry services till the bridge is ready," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I will return to Nabadwip after the Gangasagar Mela in January. By then, the ghat renovations should be complete, and we will provide modern ferry services till the bridge is ready," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On the proposed bridge, Adhikari said the district administration had informed him that the land survey had just begun. He directed officials to expedite land acquisition, soil testing and preparation of the detailed project report.

"The National Highways Authority will provide funds for constructing the bridge but not for purchasing land. I have asked the district magistrate to expedite land acquisition, and the state government will provide the money," he said.

The CM also announced that pending infrastructure development work at the Sanskrit university in Nabadwip would be completed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adhikari alleged that neither the 34-year rule of the Left Front nor the 15-year rule of the previous TMC government had done enough to develop Nabadwip, despite its religious and cultural significance.

"I say this with regret. The previous government, apart from allowing nine liquor shops in the birthplace of Mahaprabhu one country liquor shop and eight foreign liquor shops did little for the town," he said.

"Neither the 34 years of the Left Front nor the 15 years of those who looted the state did anything to take Nabadwip to the height it deserved," he alleged.

Adhikari said his government would work to give Nabadwip a distinct identity through infrastructure development, preservation of its heritage and wider publicity.

Drawing a comparison with Mayapur, which has gained international prominence as a pilgrimage destination, Adhikari said that Nabadwip, as the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, also deserved global recognition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the state government was happy to be associated with the traditional Raas Purnima celebrations in Nabadwip and Santipur and would expand its involvement in organising the festivities in the coming years.

The chief minister also inaugurated several temples and puja mandaps in Nabadwip on the occasion of Raas Mela during the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.