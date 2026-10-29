Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest an Additional District and Sessions Judge in connection with a fatal car accident involving his 17-year-old son, killing a scooterist in Cheranalloor here.

Benz car accident: HC directs police not to arrest judge, deceased’s family disappointed

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Reacting to the order, the family of the deceased told reporters that they are disappointed with the High Court's decision but respected it.

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Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order after hearing the state and the counsel for the judge on his anticipatory bail petition.

The court also directed the judge to cooperate with the investigation.

The family of the deceased has filed an impleading petition, which the court will consider later.

The judge approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the police named him as an accused in the case.

The case pertains to an accident in the early hours of Sunday when Jayabalakrishnan , a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz on Container Road at Marapparambu.

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{{^usCountry}} The car was registered in the judge's name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car was registered in the judge's name. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was returning home on his scooter when the accident occurred.

The police initially registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and released the minor on bail from the police station on Sunday evening.

The move triggered protests outside the Cheranalloor police station, with the deceased's son and daughter, accompanied by activists, demanding the arrest of the accused and his production before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Senior police officers subsequently intervened. Following a preliminary investigation, the police invoked Section 105 of the BNS, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Although the Juvenile Justice Board subsequently granted bail to the minor, the police named his father as an accused in the case.

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The judge was questioned by the police on Wednesday, and further questioning was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, police said.

Meanwhile, Jayabalakrishnan's daughter, Bhadrakeerthi, told reporters that the family was disappointed with the High Court's decision but respected it.

"We are definitely disappointed, but we respect the High Court's decision. We will discuss with our lawyer and decide on the next course of action. We intend to pursue the matter legally and will not take even a single step backwards. We will continue to fight," she said.

Referring to the fact that a judge was on the opposite side in the case, she said the family would consult its lawyer on how to proceed further.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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