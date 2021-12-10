Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar govt chalks out plan to boost tourism in Champaran

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 04:12 PM IST
ByReena Sopam

Bihar’s tourism department has chalked out a plan to tap the tourism potential of the temples and the sites of the rituals in Champaran.

Under the project, tourism amenities will be developed at places like Patjirwa Sthan temple under Pujaha Panchayat in Bairia block West Champaran, the Durga Bagh temple in Betia, Khadda Maai temple in Nautan block, West Champaran and the Amwa Mann, the lake in West Champaran, officials said.

The department has decided to spend more than 6.74 crores on the development of the Patjirwa Maai Sthaan. It’s believed to be Siddhapeeth, a site where a body part of Goddess Sati, the wife of Lord Shiva, had fallen. Locals believe the feet of Goddess Sati had fallen at Patjirwa Sthan.

The Khadda Maai Sthan, another old temple in Nautan block will be developed with more than 5.46 crores while the Amwa Man lake will be developed at the cost of 14. 61 crores.

Most of these places have been related to mythologies and religious texts and draw a large number of pilgrims from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh as well as from neighbouring Nepal.

“But the facilities for pilgrims at these places were missing. We have decided to develop these places as one of the best pilgrimage destinations,” Narayan Prasad, tourism minister, said.

Though Champaran is known mainly for the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), it has several heritage sites, ancient Hindu temples, lakes and water bodies, he added. “Though these old temples are not popular on the national level, it’s been drawing pilgrims from UP and Nepal. With so many pilgrimages and lakes, we are considering creating an exclusive Champaran Circuit. Tourists would love to stay in Champaran for not less than a week,” he said.

The Durga Bagh temple is known to attract many devotees, the site, however, remained ignored for decades. “The department will develop a boundary wall here while a mandap for religious functions and basic amenities will also be developed,” he said.

At the Patjirwa Sthan, Parikrama Path, Yatri Niwas, public amenities, wedding mandap, parking and signage will be developed while at the Khadd Mai Sthan, the department will develop boundary walls, public amenities, Yatri Niwas, sitting benches signage and parking.

The Amwa Man lake too has a picturesque value and once developed, it will draw a large number of tourists, the minister said.

“Here, we have planned to have a thematic gate, a viewpoint, jetty, musical fountain, kids bridge, canopy walk and public amenities,” he said.

