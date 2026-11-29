Patna, A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head, was arrested after being shot in the leg during a police encounter in Bihar's Khagaria district, officials said.

Bihar: Wanted criminal carrying ₹1 lakh bounty injured in police encounter, arrested more less

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The accused, identified as Mithilesh Mahto, is a resident of Bhadas village in Gangaur police station area in Khagaria, and was allegedly involved in multiple murders.

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According to a statement issued by the Bihar STF , Mahto sustained a gunshot wound in his leg during a gunfight with the law enforcers on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital under police custody for treatment.

The operation was launched jointly by Bihar STF and Khagaria Police following intelligence inputs that Mahto was planning to kill a 10-year-old girl, Pari Kumari, an eyewitness in a triple murder case registered at Chautham police station in June this year. The girl had also sustained injuries in the incident but survived after treatment, the statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} During cordon and arrest efforts by the joint team, the accused opened fire on the police force and, in retaliatory action, Mahto was shot in the leg and injured, another statement issued by Khagaria Police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During cordon and arrest efforts by the joint team, the accused opened fire on the police force and, in retaliatory action, Mahto was shot in the leg and injured, another statement issued by Khagaria Police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mahto and his associates allegedly killed three members of a family identified as Jaykant Paswan, Parvati Devi and Rachna Kumari in June by attacking them with a hammer and slashing their throats with a sharp-edged weapon, the STF statement added.

The STF seized a country-made 9mm pistol, an improvised .315-bore firearm, six cartridges, four spent cartridge cases, two mobile phones, a knife, a hammer, ₹17,250 in cash, an ATM card and other documents from his possession.

According to Bihar STF, Mahto had earlier been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering three members of his landlord's family in north Delhi in 2015. The victims were identified as Chandu Lal , Gullo Devi and Rakesh Kumar , who were killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

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After serving nine years in prison, he was released on bail by the Delhi High Court, it said.

In November 2024, he allegedly murdered one Ajay Kumar Sah over an old dispute in Khagaria's Gangaur police station area and buried his body. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case, officials said, adding that he was released this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.