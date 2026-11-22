: Panic gripped the Kachari Purwa area of Prayagraj on Sunday morning after the body of an 18-year-old woman, missing since Saturday, was recovered from a deep quarry. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. Police are waiting for the post-mortem report to establish whether it was an accident or murder.

ACP Mishra said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination. (For representation only) more less

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The victim, identified as Sunita of Kachari village, left home around 11 am on Saturday to work at a nearby silica plant. When she failed to return by late evening, her family searched for her and later lodged a missing person’s complaint at Shankargarh police station on Saturday night.

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On Sunday morning, villagers spotted a pair of slippers near the edge of Kachari quarry and alerted the police. ACP (Bara) Vedvyas Mishra and SHO Pritam Kumar Tiwari reached the spot with a police team. Divers were called in and recovered the body from the deep water after an intensive search. It was later identified as Sunita.

A forensic team and dog squad were also called to collect evidence. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sunita had not reached the silica plant after leaving home. ACP Mishra said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

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