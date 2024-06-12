Bomb attack at doctor’s residence in Imphal, one minor injured; case registered

The residence of a doctor in Manipur capital Imphal was allegedly attacked with bombs by unknown people on Tuesday night leaving one child injured, police said. A four-wheeler owned by Amitkumar caught fire in the blast causing injuries to a 7-year-old child at the residence. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred around 7:50pm at the house of Dr. Mayanglambam Amitkumar, a neurosurgeon at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital, at Bhramapur Nahabam Leikai, Imphal East district.

Dr Amitkumar is also a member of the Wushu Association of Manipur and coach.

A four-wheeler owned by Amitkumar caught fire in the blast causing injuries to a 7-year-old child at the residence.

According to the doctor, two unknown persons arrived on a two-wheeler and enquired with locals about a person called Gunamani. After the locals said they knew nobody by that name, the bike-borne people then asked about the doctor after which the locals guided them to Amitkumar’s house.

Later, the two unknown persons hurled two bombs, suspected to be hand grenades, into the courtyard of Amitkumar’s residence.

One of the bombs exploded under Amitkumar’s car, setting it on fire, while the other remained unexploded in front of the car.

Around 9:30pm, a team from the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and seized the unexploded grenade.

A case has been registered at the police station and a probe will begin soon.