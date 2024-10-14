Bringing back eloped couple: SI takes break at Shamli home, youth hangs self at night

A 20-year-old man hung himself in the Shamli house of a sub-inspector on Sunday. The SI is posted in Seohara police station in Bijnor. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The SI was enroute to Bijnor, after recovering an eloped couple from Chandigarh on Sunday, when the youth died by suicide.

SP of Bijnor, Abhishek, has directed an ASP rank officer to submit a report after conducting an inquiry.

“It’s a case of gross negligence and further action will be initiated against the police party on the basis of the fact-finding report,” said the SP, adding that the youth had eloped with a minor girl and a report in this regard was registered in Seohara police station three days ago.

A police party comprising a constable, head constable and SI Sunil Kumar, were sent to Chandigarh after the duo was traced there.

SI Sunil Kumar has his paternal house at Dayanand Nagar locality of Shamli. Returning from Chandigarh, along with the couple, and on his way to Bijnor, he decided to stay the night at his paternal house.

The youth was locked in a room on the top floor, the girl slept with two women constables on the middle floor, while the SI slept with his family members on the ground floor of the house on Sunday night.

When they awoke early in the morning, they found the body of the youth hanging by a Chunni (stole) from the railing of the stairs.

The matter was reported to the police and the body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

SP Abhishek said that the Bijnor police are in contact with Shamli police.