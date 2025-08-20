BSF steps up border vigil amid floods in Ferozepur and Fazilka

Ferozepur : As floodwaters continue to inundate Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified both boat and foot patrols along the Indo-Pak border to prevent anti-national elements from exploiting the situation. As floodwaters continue to inundate Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified both boat and foot patrols along the Indo-Pak border to prevent anti-national elements from exploiting the situation.

More than 15,000 acres of farmland in nearly 45 villages have been submerged by the rising waters.

Flood-damaged sections of the border fencing have raised concerns about potential infiltration and smuggling. To bolster security, the BSF has ramped up patrols and held special meetings with local police and border residents. The aim is to raise awareness and encourage vigilance against possible movements of drug smugglers or other miscreants seeking to take advantage of the floods.

“To prevent any misadventure by anti-national elements, we have strengthened patrols along the border. Special meetings have been held with local residents to spread awareness and urge them to stay vigilant,” a senior BSF official, on condition of anonymity, said.

Villagers on edge amid flood concerns

The rising water levels in the Pong Dam and the opening of floodgates at Bhakra Dam on Tuesday have added to the anxiety of villagers living in the flood-prone areas.

Kala Singh, a resident of Kaluwala village, said, “We suffered heavily in the 2023 floods. If excess water is released now, the damage could be far worse.”

In Bandala village, farmers have taken proactive measures by reinforcing temporary embankments with soil transported by tractors. With floodwaters still rising, villagers are worried about their crops.

“Although the water levels are receding, the fear remains. If the pressure increases from nearby areas like Dhiraghara, Talli Gulam, and Nihala Lavera, Bandala’s crops could be completely submerged,” warned Nishandeep Singh, a local youth.

In Dhiraghara village, waterlogged fields and flooded roads have severely disrupted daily life. Local schools have been forced to close due to submerged roads, affecting children’s education.

“Staff couldn’t reach schools because of the submerged roads. We had to close the schools, and now children’s studies are suffering,” said Mandeep Singh, a resident of Dhiraghara.

Residents are urging the administration to step up relief measures to protect their crops, homes, and children’s futures.

Despite the mounting concerns, deputy commissioner Deep Shikha Sharma reassured that the situation is under control.

“Water levels have decreased in several areas, and wherever embankments need strengthening, work is being carried out. Relief teams are working round the clock, and medical camps have been set up in riverine villages to ensure healthcare services,” she said.

In Fazilka, the administration has deployed medical teams to assist residents in flood-affected villages. Deputy commissioner Amarpreet Kaur confirmed that these medical camps would continue for the foreseeable future.

Civil surgeon Dr Raj Kumar said that a control room has been established in Mahatam Nagar to address any health challenges arising from the floods. Additionally, rapid response medical teams and relief units have been deployed in Asifwala, Salemshah, Hasta Kala, Mauzam, and Jatwali villages, while mobile medical teams continue their health check-ups across other affected areas.

“We are distributing chlorine tablets to curb the risk of waterborne diseases and raising awareness about safe drinking water and disease prevention,” Dr Kumar added.