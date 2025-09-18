Bulldozers raze encroachments in Salawa after violent clash

The Meerut administration on Thursday carried out a major demolition drive in Salawa village under the Sardhana police station limits, razing alleged illegal constructions built over a drain by those accused in last week’s violent clash. Bulldozers in action in Salawa village under the Sardhana police station limits, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The bulldozer action, backed by heavy police force, freed the encroached land and sent a strong message that disturbances to law and order will not be tolerated.

The move came days after a bloody confrontation between groups from Thakur and Muslim communities over fishing rights left nine people injured. Police had rushed to the spot at the time, brought the situation under control, and detained several suspects.

District magistrate Vijay Kumar Singh, who supervised the crackdown, said that strict measures would continue against those who spread unrest and encroach on public property. “No one will be spared for disturbing peace,” he warned. The demolition triggered a stir in the village, with locals quietly discussing the administration’s tough approach.

So far, eight accused - Arif, Sattar, Abrar, Nazim, Furkan, Usman, Salman, and Rehan - have been sent to jail.

However, the Muslim side alleged one-sided police action. Usmani, daughter of Abrar, submitted a written complaint claiming that attackers were let off, while cases were filed against her own relatives.

The issue has also drawn political attention. Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som visited Salawa on Wednesday, met villagers, and demanded stern punishment for those involved. He claimed the incident appeared to be part of a “pre-planned conspiracy.”